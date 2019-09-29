Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 404,184 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 35.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 720,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 404,184 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,765,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 25,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 183,268 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 32.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 98.9% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.77. 539,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,633. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.