Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,723 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.80% of CSG Systems International worth $12,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gresham Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the second quarter worth $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $58.00 price target on CSG Systems International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

CSGS stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.32. 259,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,534. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

