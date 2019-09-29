Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America set a $96.00 price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.28. 450,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,526. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 62.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 182,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $19,970,841.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Randal Coleman sold 65,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $7,308,787.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,025.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 794,810 shares of company stock valued at $86,961,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 806.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

