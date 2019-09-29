SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Down 6.3%

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)’s stock price fell 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.92 and last traded at $30.42, 5,993,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 4,119,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SE. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $38.00 price target on shares of SEA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. SEA had a negative net margin of 114.88% and a negative return on equity of 158.33%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 132.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Ltd will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

