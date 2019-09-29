Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacor (NYSE:CKH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company principally focused on domestic and international transportation, logistics, and risk management consultancy. SEACOR provides its customers with highly responsive services focused on innovative technology, modern efficient equipment, and dedicated, highly trained professionals. As the parent company of a global, diversified family of companies, SEACOR has the ability to utilize its subsidiaries’ assets to provide customers with the highest level of service within the industries in which it operates. SEACOR also maintains strategic joint venture arrangements in various geographic locations around the world, enhancing its existing business lines while satisfying specific customer requirements with resources such as logistical support, assets, and personnel. SEACOR engages in the operation of a fleet of offshore vessels in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, West Africa, Asia, Latin America and other regions. “

Get Seacor alerts:

CKH has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Seacor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seacor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of Seacor stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $47.34. 80,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,139. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Seacor has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $962.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Seacor had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $197.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seacor will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 27,001 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $1,278,497.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 521,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,707,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce Weins sold 5,000 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,797. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacor in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,836,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seacor in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,416,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seacor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,213,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,094,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seacor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,393,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacor (CKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.