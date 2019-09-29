Selfkey (KEY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $50,544.00

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. Selfkey has a market cap of $3.25 million and $50,544.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex, ABCC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $430.73 or 0.05327248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000183 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015927 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,868,184,469 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, RightBTC, IDEX, ABCC, Kucoin, Binance and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

