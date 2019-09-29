Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) Short Interest Up 14.2% in September

Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the August 15th total of 125,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Shares of Seneca Foods stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $30.53. 15,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,252. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52. Seneca Foods has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $264.93 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SENEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 53,198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

