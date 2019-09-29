Sentinel Chain (SENC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,821.00

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Sentinel Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, COSS and Gate.io. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $853,106.00 and $4,821.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

