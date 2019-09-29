Sentinel (SENT) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $70,304.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

