Shift (SHIFT) Trading Down 54.1% This Week

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 23.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Shift coin can now be purchased for $0.0925 or 0.00001150 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, IDAX, Livecoin and Bittrex. Shift has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $102,887.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shift has traded down 54.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,445,196 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org.

Shift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

