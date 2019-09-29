Short Interest in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Grows By 12.9%

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 5,490,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in BorgWarner by 60.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nomura started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $36.39. 1,313,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.33.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

