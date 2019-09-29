Short Interest in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Rises By 10.1%

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 15.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CDLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

In other Cardlytics news, COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $52,560.00. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $41,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,903,092 shares of company stock worth $90,185,136 in the last three months. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 94.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,000 after buying an additional 438,215 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter worth about $10,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 46.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after buying an additional 238,211 shares during the period. Antipodean Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter worth about $3,698,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 177.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 127,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.40. 596,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,896. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.48 million, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.23. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.01%. The business had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

