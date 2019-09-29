Short Interest in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Rises By 7.9%

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,200 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 685,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,745,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,203,000 after purchasing an additional 22,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 233,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,170,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,896,000 after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Clarus by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 980,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie began coverage on Clarus in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,536. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. Clarus has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $346.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Clarus had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $46.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

