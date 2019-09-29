Short Interest in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Expands By 16.1%

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the August 15th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 9,415 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $150,075.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,946.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,853,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,518 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,855,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,851 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,008,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,535,000 after purchasing an additional 614,372 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,433,000 after purchasing an additional 539,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,029,000 after purchasing an additional 484,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE:CNO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. 819,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,197. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $979.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.66 million. CNO Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

