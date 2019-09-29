Short Interest in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Grows By 5.1%

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the August 15th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Cumberland Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gordon R. Bernard sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,107.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,673 shares in the company, valued at $344,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon R. Bernard sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $34,447.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,559 shares of company stock valued at $38,661 and have sold 46,401 shares valued at $255,916. 39.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.64. 35,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,617. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $88.09 million, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CPIX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

