Short Interest in Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) Decreases By 16.6%

Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,900 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the August 15th total of 518,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:FCSC remained flat at $$2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. 168,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,381. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. The company has a market cap of $28.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.59. Fibrocell Science has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Get Fibrocell Science alerts:

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fibrocell Science will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fibrocell Science by 13.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fibrocell Science by 140.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 230,522 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fibrocell Science by 38.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 204,015 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fibrocell Science in the second quarter worth $71,000. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fibrocell Science from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Fibrocell Science from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fibrocell Science from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fibrocell Science from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

About Fibrocell Science

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Fibrocell Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibrocell Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.