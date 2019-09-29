Short Interest in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Drops By 21.1%

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,900 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 497,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $740,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 121,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Shares of GEOS stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. 104,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,103. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. Geospace Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $16.92.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.87 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.