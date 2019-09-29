Short Interest in Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) Declines By 10.4%

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 192,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 251,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Gevo stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.44. 92,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,327. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.61. Gevo has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 31.05% and a negative net margin of 101.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GEVO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

