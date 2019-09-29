Short Interest in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Declines By 20.1%

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 894,900 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 796,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $33,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,799.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 38,749 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,303,128.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,100,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 603,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 72,614 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 49,713 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $596,000.

NYSE:HPP traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.47. 992,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,135. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $196.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

