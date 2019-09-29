Short Interest in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expands By 14.4%

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total value of $30,005,116.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 99,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $20,004,048.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,295.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,548 shares of company stock valued at $79,395,186. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 93.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 26,148 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 13.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 990,207 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $189.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,201. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.60. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $110.71 and a 52 week high of $204.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $222.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.71.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

