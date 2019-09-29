Short Interest in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Drops By 8.0%

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,130,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 20,790,000 shares. Currently, 16.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.

In related news, Chairman Stephen I. Chazen purchased 25,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

MGY traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,171. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.51 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 5.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGY shares. ValuEngine lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.