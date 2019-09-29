Short Interest in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Drops By 9.9%

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 11,760,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,036,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,947. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.14. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 47.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. ValuEngine lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.58.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.