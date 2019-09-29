Short Interest in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Drops By 7.0%

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the August 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NACCO Industries stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.10. 25,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $408.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.17. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $62.10.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.35 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 28.44%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NC. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries in the first quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NACCO Industries by 477.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in NACCO Industries during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in NACCO Industries during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NACCO Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 39.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

