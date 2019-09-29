Short Interest in P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Rises By 13.3%

P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P & F Industries stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of P & F Industries worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFIN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. P & F Industries has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.15.

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P & F Industries had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

