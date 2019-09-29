Short Interest in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Rises By 9.4%

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 686,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,025,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,882,241 shares of company stock valued at $67,803,160 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,081,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,890,000. Towle & Co. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 132.0% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,150,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,011,000 after purchasing an additional 654,670 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 97.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,217,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,116,000 after purchasing an additional 599,870 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 29.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,297,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after purchasing an additional 528,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. 1,514,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,181. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

