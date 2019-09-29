Short Interest in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Declines By 12.6%

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 7,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RIO stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,485,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.88. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Rio Tinto from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the second quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the second quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 238.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 234.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

