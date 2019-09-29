Short Interest in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Decreases By 15.8%

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 907,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SINA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,227,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,207,000 after purchasing an additional 61,428 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of SINA by 20.9% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 178,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of SINA by 17.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SINA in the second quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of SINA by 634.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 50,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 43,783 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BOCOM International raised shares of SINA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SINA in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $59.00 target price on shares of SINA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

SINA stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.49. 1,396,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,104. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. SINA has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $71.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.39.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.55 million. SINA had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SINA will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

