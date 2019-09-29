SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Showa Denko K.K. is engaged in chemical business. The company’s business segment consists of Petrochemical, Chemicals, Inorganics, Aluminum, Electronics and Advanced Battery Materials. Showa Denko K.K. is based in Minato-Ku, Japan. “

Get SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR alerts:

SHWDY stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.49.

About SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates in six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals, including vinyl acetate monomer, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol, acetaldehyde, acetic acid, and allyl ester resins, as well as polypropylene.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (SHWDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.