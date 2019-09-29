Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

SNNA remained flat at $$0.12 during trading on Wednesday. 1,419,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,489,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after buying an additional 1,318,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 95.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 907,318 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 92.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 281,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sienna Biopharmaceuticals

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

