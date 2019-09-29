SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,075,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of SkyWest worth $368,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SkyWest by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in SkyWest by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SKYW stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.13. The company had a trading volume of 156,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,154. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.72. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $63.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.11. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $725.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. SkyWest’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $600,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 467,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,059,237.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael B. Thompson sold 5,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $332,429.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,553 shares of company stock worth $1,955,270 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SKYW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.63.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.