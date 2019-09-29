Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SNBR has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sleep Number from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $41.80.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $52.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.30 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 66.17% and a net margin of 4.66%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,287,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,372,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1,345.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 488,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 454,914 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 461,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,645,000 after acquiring an additional 52,873 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 116,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,999,000.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.