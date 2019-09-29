SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26,100,000.00

Shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €26,100,000.00 ($30,348,837.21) and last traded at €25.80 ($30.00), with a volume of 71622 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.80 ($30.00).

Separately, Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on SMA Solar Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

About SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and distributes photovoltaic (PV) inverters, transformers, choke coils, and monitoring and energy management systems for PV systems worldwide. It operates through Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy segments.

