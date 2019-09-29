Snovio (SNOV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million

Snovio (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, Snovio has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Snovio has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $22,921.00 worth of Snovio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snovio token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Tidex and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00189630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.89 or 0.01023592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00021085 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00088449 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Snovio

Snovio’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovio’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,980,448 tokens. The Reddit community for Snovio is /r/snovio_ico. The official website for Snovio is tokensale.snov.io. The official message board for Snovio is medium.com/@ico_snovio. Snovio’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Snovio Token Trading

Snovio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snovio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

