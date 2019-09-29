Sociall (SCL) Achieves Market Cap of $114,122.00

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, Sociall has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Sociall token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, FCoin and IDEX. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $114,122.00 and $319.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00189904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.22 or 0.01025868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00021095 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00088740 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sociall launched on August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io.

Sociall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

