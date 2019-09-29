Soma Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44,866.00 (SCT)

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Soma has a total market capitalization of $389,983.00 and $44,866.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Soma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Soma has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027204 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002326 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00136524 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000861 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,053.76 or 1.00138457 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000738 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Soma Profile

Soma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official website is soma.co. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Soma

Soma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

