SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $32,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.40. 84,746,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,550,992. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.48. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $233.76 and a 52-week high of $302.63.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.3836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

