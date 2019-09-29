Sphere Hits Market Capitalization of $294,655.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Sphere has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sphere has a market cap of $294,655.00 and $35.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002366 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00136521 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000857 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,093.53 or 1.00100204 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000749 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001924 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

