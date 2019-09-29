SportyCo Price Tops $0.0008 (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. One SportyCo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, ChaoEX, Coinbe and Kucoin. SportyCo has a market cap of $42,021.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SportyCo has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00190294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.01021076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00021222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00088370 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SportyCo Profile

SportyCo launched on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io.

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Livecoin, Coinbe and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

