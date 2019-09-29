SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SPSC. ValuEngine lowered SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on SPS Commerce to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.05.

SPSC stock opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average is $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 75.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 5,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,344 shares in the company, valued at $7,859,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $2,815,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,696,217.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,349 shares of company stock worth $5,120,617 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth $38,976,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth $2,959,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 21.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,278,000 after buying an additional 115,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,083,000 after buying an additional 107,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 724.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 96,384 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

