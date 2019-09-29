SSP Group’s (SSPG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SSP Group from GBX 651 ($8.51) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SSP Group to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 710.71 ($9.29).

LON SSPG opened at GBX 636 ($8.31) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.95. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 606 ($7.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 784.25 ($10.25). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 690.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 688.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.46.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

