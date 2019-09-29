Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the August 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 130.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth $88,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the second quarter valued at $394,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Stantec by 8.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stantec by 14.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STN shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.50 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.90.

Shares of NYSE:STN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.88. 18,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,993. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.07). Stantec had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $712.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

