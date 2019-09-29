Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Receives $22.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Stars Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Desjardins upgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stars Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Stars Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stars Group in the second quarter valued at $145,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Stars Group in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Stars Group by 28.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Stars Group by 55.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Stars Group by 112.6% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 13,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.07. 1,788,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,077. Stars Group has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $637.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.97 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stars Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.