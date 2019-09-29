Stephens Increases CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $103.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price increased by Stephens from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KMX has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on CarMax from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on CarMax and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Northcoast Research cut CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.42.

Shares of KMX opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.49. CarMax has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $92.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $732,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 4,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $419,252.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,699. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 86.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6,633.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 181.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

