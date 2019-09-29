Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Sterling Construction from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $345.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $264.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo acquired 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $387,660.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 264,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,634.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo acquired 48,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $532,884.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 264,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

