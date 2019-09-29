Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,735,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,496,241,000 after buying an additional 555,327 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,728,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,951,000 after buying an additional 793,560 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,581,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,525,000 after buying an additional 52,688 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,922,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $806,455,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20,218.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $533,708,000 after buying an additional 2,583,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research set a $228.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays set a $226.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $6,339,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total value of $578,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,763.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,137 shares of company stock worth $10,699,456 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $2.26 on Friday, reaching $213.61. 945,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,416. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

