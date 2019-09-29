Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €14.60 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €14.60 ($16.98) price objective on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Nord/LB set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.36 ($17.86).

Get Suedzucker alerts:

Shares of SZU stock opened at €14.01 ($16.29) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a PE ratio of -3.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.23. Suedzucker has a twelve month low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a twelve month high of €16.20 ($18.84).

About Suedzucker

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.