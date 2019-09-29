Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,030 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of Summit Materials worth $21,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUM. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on Summit Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

SUM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.12. 440,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,810. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Summit Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.06 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.94%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

