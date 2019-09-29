Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 6,500,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,600 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 169,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 55,939 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,966,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,379,000 after purchasing an additional 115,568 shares during the period.

SHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NYSE SHO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.66. 1,730,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,778. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

