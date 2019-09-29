Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires New Position in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in HNI in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HNI in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HNI in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in HNI by 1,883.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in HNI in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.23. HNI Corp has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $44.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). HNI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HNI Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. HNI’s payout ratio is 50.62%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $356,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HNI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

