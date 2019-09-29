Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Shares in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth $230,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 14.3% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 25.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.37. 228,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,437. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $666.93 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other news, Director Gennaro J. Fulvio sold 10,383 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $276,395.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Flaherty sold 10,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $304,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,369.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,196 shares of company stock valued at $760,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mueller Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

